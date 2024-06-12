Svyrydenko called on Western partners to invest in Ukraine and showed a new risk insurance plan

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 41711 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135325 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140636 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 231949 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169340 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162473 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147133 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216048 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112858 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202783 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 42997 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 46573 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 39693 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104754 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100280 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 231951 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 216050 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202785 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228977 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216361 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100280 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104754 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157049 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155886 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159725 views
Actual
Svyrydenko called on Western partners to invest in Ukraine and showed a new risk insurance plan

Svyrydenko called on Western partners to invest in Ukraine and showed a new risk insurance plan

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41902 views

Ukraine's Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has announced the expansion of insurance coverage, including military and political risks, to attract foreign direct investment in Ukraine during the war. Svyrydenko called on Western partners to invest using new mechanisms to minimize risks.

Ukraine's Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced important steps in expanding insurance coverage to attract investment during her speech at URC-2024. She emphasized that Ukrainian legislation has been adapted to include military and political risks related to foreign direct investment, UNN correspondent reports.

We bring together all the water insurance instruments that exist in the market to show you how broad this support is so that you can see it. We are actively expanding our risk insurance offer to encourage investment by both Ukrainian and international investors, in particular to mitigate war risk insurance

- Svyrydenko says.

She noted that these risks include political violence, restrictions on currency conversion, expropriation, as well as risks related to trade, transportation or storage of goods and financial obligations.

We strive to develop comprehensive risk insurance options and cooperate with foreign governments and expert agencies of partner countries to develop specialized insurance solutions for global investors at the national level. Recent Ukrainian legislation has expanded the powers of the National Expert Credit Agency to include insurance of direct investments and investment loans for the development of export-oriented businesses. So now we are amending the current legislation and starting to provide this insurance for Ukrainian companies to obtain insurance in April 2024

- emphasizes the Minister of Economy.

According to her, Ukraine has expanded the definition of insurance coverage to include military risks, such as military conflicts and unusual events, as well as political risks, such as legitimate government actions and illegal license revocation. Additional instruments will also be available through the newly established Ukrainian Guarantee Program as part of the investment program in Ukraine, which includes financing plans.

Thus, one of these two parts, EUR 7.8 billion, will provide financial risk coverage for a wide range of operations in both the public and private sectors

- Svyrydenko added.

She urged investors to use this mechanism and take advantage of this support system.

During these two days, we emphasized several times that the war is not an embargo on investment, and the final figures of foreign direct investment last year showed us that 4.2 billion in the Ukrainian economy is more than in 2016-2017, and we must raise these figures

- the Minister of Economy added.

Recall

The Ministry of Economy presented an investment guide containing 95 investment projects at the Ukraine 2024 Recovery Conference in Berlin. The document contains key information for investors, experts, and analysts interested in economic policy, recovery, and investment activity in Ukraine. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyPolitics

Contact us about advertising