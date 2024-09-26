Shmyhal instructs the Ministry of Economy to lift restrictions on financing long-term military contracts

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has instructed the Ministry of Economy, together with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Strategic Industries, to develop legislative changes to lift restrictions on financing long-term military contracts. Shmyhal said this during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine is in constant need of weapons and military equipment. But today, due to legislative restrictions, we cannot finance long-term military contracts from the state budget. We have to fix this situation. Therefore, I instruct the Ministry of Economy, together with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Strategic Industries, to develop appropriate legislative changes to include the financing of the production of weapons and military equipment in the protected budget items. In particular, those items provided for in the Weapons of Victory program - Shmyhal said.

He noted that it could be a certain percentage of the total expenditures on arms procurement, but manufacturers should know for sure that long-term contracts with the state for the production of the necessary weapons are stable and financially guaranteed.

Recall

President Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian companies are ready to increase weapons productionbut lack funds. He appealed to partners for financial assistance, noting that production in Ukraine is cheaper and faster.