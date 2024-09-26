Shmyhal instructs the Ministry of Economy to lift restrictions on financing long-term military contracts

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 89608 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 106320 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 171501 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140315 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144525 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139581 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184270 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112128 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174595 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104775 views

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111832 views
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 41929 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113987 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 61723 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 68125 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 171470 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 184256 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 174583 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201881 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190746 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142969 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142872 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147517 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138893 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155718 views
Shmyhal instructs the Ministry of Economy to lift restrictions on financing long-term military contracts

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21608 views

Prime Minister Shmyhal has ordered legislative changes to be developed to lift restrictions on financing long-term military contracts. This will allow for stable financing of the production of weapons and equipment, in particular under the Weapons of Victory program.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has instructed the Ministry of Economy, together with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Strategic Industries, to develop legislative changes to lift restrictions on financing long-term military contracts. Shmyhal said this during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine is in constant need of weapons and military equipment. But today, due to legislative restrictions, we cannot finance long-term military contracts from the state budget. We have to fix this situation. Therefore, I instruct the Ministry of Economy, together with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Strategic Industries, to develop appropriate legislative changes to include the financing of the production of weapons and military equipment in the protected budget items. In particular, those items provided for in the Weapons of Victory program

- Shmyhal said.

He noted that it could be a certain percentage of the total expenditures on arms procurement, but manufacturers should know for sure that long-term contracts with the state for the production of the necessary weapons are stable and financially guaranteed.

Recall

President Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian companies are ready to increase weapons productionbut lack funds. He appealed to partners for financial assistance, noting that production in Ukraine is cheaper and faster.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarEconomy
ministerstvo-finansiv-ukrainaMinistry of Finance of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

