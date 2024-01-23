Shmyhal discusses toughening sanctions against russia with President of the European People's Party

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with the president of the European People's Party Manfred Weber. The head of the Ukrainian government said this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

They discussed the need to strengthen sanctions against russia as part of the preparation of the 13th package. He raised the issue of confiscation of frozen Russian assets in the EU. Continued comprehensive assistance to Ukraine by the European Parliament and all European institutions is on the agenda - Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine also thanked the partners for supporting initiatives to provide our country with weapons and ammunition, humanitarian aid and timely funding.

In particular, for supporting the initiative to create a EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility program over 2024-2027.

We look forward to further powerful decisions from our European friends - summarized the head of the Ukrainian government.

Addendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Manfred Weber, Chairman of the European People's Party Group in the European Parliament, to discuss European integration and the security situation in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy briefed Weber on Ukraine's expectations from the future European Council, including the unblocking of €50 billion in aid to Ukraine.

Recall

As reported , EU leaders have begun discussing a new package of sanctions against russia, which they want to adopt by February 24, the second anniversary of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.