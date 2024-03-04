$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Shmygal on the joint venture with Rheinmetall: repair services are already being provided

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25812 views

The joint venture with Rheinmetall is already providing repair services in Ukraine and plans to expand its activities to include assembly and production.

Shmygal on the joint venture with Rheinmetall: repair services are already being provided

The joint arms production concern with Rheinmetall already provides repair services. In the future, in addition to repairs, certain elements of assembly are also planned in Ukraine.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a press conference, according to a correspondent of UNN.  

When asked whether a joint venture with Rheinmetall would be established in Ukraine, Shmyhal replied:

The company will be a joint venture, with a division that will operate in Ukraine. We will definitely provide repair services in Ukraine, and we are already doing some work there as of today. In the future, in addition to repairs, we also plan to assemble certain elements in Ukraine, either individual elements or large-scale assembly. And of course, in the EU, joint production of certain equipment and joint development is also envisaged

- The minister said. 

Addendum   [1

Earlier it was reported that Rheinmetall, Europe's largest ammunition manufacturer, plans to open a new ammunition plant in Ukraine. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarEconomy
Rheinmetal
European Union
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
