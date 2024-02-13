She felt the potential for her own business: the winner of the "Do Your Business" competition scaled up the production of sun-dried tomatoes 6 times

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 100721 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 126845 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 128642 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170213 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168548 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 274140 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177644 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166975 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148698 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243124 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105529 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100330 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 77259 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 73891 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 86175 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 274140 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243124 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 228422 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 253868 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 239797 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 126845 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103138 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103345 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119676 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120117 views
Actual
She felt the potential for her own business: the winner of the "Do Your Business" competition scaled up the production of sun-dried tomatoes 6 times

She felt the potential for her own business: the winner of the "Do Your Business" competition scaled up the production of sun-dried tomatoes 6 times

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53582 views

The woman won a business idea competition with her sun-dried tomato project and used the grant to expand the production of sun-dried tomatoes and other products.

Maria Tanasiychuk from Nova Oleksandrivka (Kyiv region) , the winner of the "Do Your Business" business idea competition, shared her success story, UNN reports.

Details

The woman won the competition with a project called "Sun-dried tomatoes". Her path to success began with a friend's suggestion that she make a small batch of sun-dried tomatoes for trial sales.

"He once tasted my home-made gastronomic experiments and decided that potential buyers would appreciate this taste. And so it happened: 24 jars were sold in his shop in 1.5 hours. I was very inspired by this fact," she recalls.

Tanasiichuk decided to apply for the competition because she felt she had the potential to start her own business. With the old equipment, she could process no more than 8 kg of tomatoes per day. And the equipment would occasionally "fail" her. So Tanasiichuk decided to scale up her business.

The woman was told about the competition by representatives of the Zgurivka village community. The woman took part in the competition and won.

"The grant allows me to scale up my production by almost 6 times. With the new dehydrator, I can dry 50 kilograms of tomatoes in a day, and the professional juicer is ready for 72 hours of continuous operation," the winner adds.

Today, Tanasiichuk has a wide range of products: dried tomatoes, plums, pickled peppers, and 7 types of sauces (red currant, blackberry, sweet and sour chili, sweet chili, tomato and basil, tomato chili, and preservative-free ketchup). She buys products for jerky and sauces from local farmers and developed the recipes herself.

Tanasiichuk sells his products mainly through social media. He also cooperates with several restaurants in Kyiv and grocery stores in the community.

The winner also shared her secret of success.

"It's about doing quality work and not stopping. It's about dreaming. Now I want to register my San Marzano brand, expand production and create jobs. Despite the difficult times, there are many opportunities and support for small and medium-sized businesses now. Therefore, everything is possible, the desire is important," she summarized.

Recall

At the end of May 2023, the organizers of the "Do Your Business" business idea competition for entrepreneurs in small towns and villages announced the winners.

Last year, the "MHP-Hromada" Charitable Foundation, which organized the competition, supported 80 business projects totaling more than UAH 7.4 million.

A total of 615 applications were received from small entrepreneurs across the country. In particular, most business ideas were submitted in Kyiv (22%), Cherkasy (12%), Dnipro (11%), Vinnytsia (9%), and Lviv (9%) regions.

The main criteria for selecting the winners were project innovation, economic component, creation of new jobs, social significance, and involvement of IDPs in business or work. Both existing businesses that are expanding or relocating and entrepreneurs who have a business idea and are just looking for funding to implement it received grant support.

Help

"MHP-Hromada" is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy
dniproDnipro
ukraineUkraine
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
cherkasyCherkassy
lvivLviv
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising