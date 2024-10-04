“Shameful and disgusting": EU ambassador condemns Georgian Dream election posters with photos of destroyed Ukrainian cities

The election posters of the Georgian Dream with destroyed Ukrainian cities are outrageous and shameful. This was stated today by EU Ambassador to Georgia Pavel Gerchinsky, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Gruzii.

"Let me say that these banners were and still are outrageous, shameful and disgusting," he said, answering questions from Georgian journalists.

The ambassador emphasized that the price of today's peace in Georgia and the European Union was "the sacrifice of the Ukrainian people, and they deserve our deepest respect.

"As the European Union, we care. After Russia's unjustified, illegal and particularly brutal invasion of Ukraine, we chose a side, we supported Ukraine with all the means at our disposal, because Ukrainians are not only fighting for their freedom, independence and sovereignty, they are fighting for all of us. They are fighting for a world order based on law," Gerczynski said.

Recall

On September 26, Georgia's ruling party unveiled a series of election posters and a video calling on voters to "choose peace" and say "no to war." They contrast images of Ukrainian cities destroyed by Russian troops with images of churches, parks, and new buses in Georgia.

The campaign caused a flurry of criticism on social media. Georgian President Salome Zarabishvili called the new Georgian Dream election posters "made in the KGB forge.

Official Kyiv said that it considers it unacceptable to use in political advertising "images of the terrible consequences of Russia's merciless war against Ukraine, the suffering and blood of thousands of innocent people, the destruction of church shrines and the cultural heritage of humanity.