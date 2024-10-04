ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:59 PM • 51657 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101723 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164350 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136388 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142297 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138641 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180942 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112027 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171765 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104725 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141295 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141183 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 93856 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108592 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110699 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164350 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180942 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171765 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199164 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188144 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141183 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141295 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146091 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137555 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154478 views
“Shameful and disgusting": EU ambassador condemns Georgian Dream election posters with photos of destroyed Ukrainian cities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26655 views

Pavlo Gerchynsky called the posters of the “Georgian Dream” with the ruins of Ukrainian cities outrageous and shameful. The ambassador emphasized that peace in Georgia and the EU was achieved at the cost of the sacrifices of the Ukrainian people.

The election posters of the Georgian Dream with destroyed Ukrainian cities are outrageous and shameful. This was stated today by EU Ambassador to Georgia Pavel Gerchinsky, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Gruzii.

"Let me say that these banners were and still are outrageous, shameful and disgusting," he said, answering questions from Georgian journalists.

The ambassador emphasized that the price of today's peace in Georgia and the European Union was "the sacrifice of the Ukrainian people, and they deserve our deepest respect.

"As the European Union, we care. After Russia's unjustified, illegal and particularly brutal invasion of Ukraine, we chose a side, we supported Ukraine with all the means at our disposal, because Ukrainians are not only fighting for their freedom, independence and sovereignty, they are fighting for all of us. They are fighting for a world order based on law," Gerczynski said.

Recall

On September 26, Georgia's ruling party unveiled a series of election posters and a video calling on voters to "choose peace" and say "no to war." They contrast images of Ukrainian cities destroyed by Russian troops with images of churches, parks, and new buses in Georgia.

The campaign caused a flurry of criticism on social media. Georgian President Salome Zarabishvili called the new Georgian Dream election posters "made in the KGB forge.

Official Kyiv said that it considers it unacceptable to use in political advertising "images of the terrible consequences of Russia's merciless war against Ukraine, the suffering and blood of thousands of innocent people, the destruction of church shrines and the cultural heritage of humanity.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
european-unionEuropean Union
salome-zurabichviliSalome Zurabishvili
ukraineUkraine
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

