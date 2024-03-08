Shahed's combat unit stuck in a windmill screw in Mykolaiv region

In the Mykolaiv region, police dismantled the wreckage and warhead of an enemy UAV that posed a threat from a height of 55 meters, which is equivalent to an 18-story building. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Mykolaiv region, UNN reports .

According to the police explosives experts, the drone hit did not detonate the warhead, but remained inside the power generating substation, remaining dangerous to citizens.

The dismantling of the Shahed was complicated by the fact that a part of the drone was located in a hard-to-reach place of the windmill's propeller and at a height of 55 meters from the ground. Police explosives experts planned the priority actions, prepared the necessary explosive equipment, and developed several plans to remove the UAV part.

While examining the windmill and the materials it was made of, the police used special equipment and a crane to climb to a height of 55 meters and use a metal detector to locate the combat unit.

In addition to the height, the fact that when the Shahed hit the windmill's screw, it broke into pieces all over the plane, and the metal detector was triggered almost everywhere, was another challenge. We made holes and used special equipment to remove the dangerous part of the drone after a thorough inspection so as not to damage it. Once we got down to the ground, we destroyed it by controlled explosion, - said Mykola Tserush, deputy head of the Mykolaiv police explosives service.

