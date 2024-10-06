ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 51607 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101714 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164335 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136379 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142290 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138638 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180934 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112027 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171758 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104725 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141288 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141175 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 93813 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108585 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110694 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164337 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180936 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171760 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199158 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188139 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141175 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141288 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146090 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137554 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154477 views
Several thousand people rallied in Hungary to demand an end to state media “propaganda”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29632 views

A rally of thousands of people was held in Budapest against the bias of state television. Protesters from the opposition party TISZA demanded independent public media and criticized the “propaganda machine” of the Orban government.

Thousands of Hungarians gathered outside the headquarters of the country's state television on Saturday, October 5, protesting what they call the government's “propaganda machine” and calling for independent public media. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, protesters from the opposition TISZA party claim that the state broadcaster MTVA is conducting biased propaganda, showing only politicians from the party and government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as well as analysts who repeat their rhetoric.

According to the agency, TISZA, led by media-active political newcomer Péter Magyar, is the biggest challenge to Orban since he came to power in 2010.

Waving the national flag and banners reading “Stop the propaganda,” thousands of TISZA supporters gathered in Budapest, shouting “We are not afraid” and “We are fed up.

Magyar demanded that Hungarian public television broadcast the protest “unedited”.

Ukraine and Hungary agree to hold a meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission by the end of the year30.09.24, 15:47 • 13852 views

The TISZA party, which stands for Tisztelet és Szabadság (Respect and Freedom), has the support of 39% of voters, compared to 43% for Orban's Fidesz party. These are the results of a poll published last month by the Median sociological service. The next elections are scheduled for early 2026.

Magyar, capitalizing on growing voter disillusionment with Orban at a time when the economy is just emerging from an inflationary crisis, has promised to root out corruption, restore public media, and develop democratic checks and balances that critics say have been undermined under Orban.

While public media mainly serve as the government's mouthpiece, private media are largely controlled by Fidesz Orban's allies. At the same time, the Hungarian government denies undermining press freedom.

Hungary supports the Chinese initiative “Friends of Peace” to resolve the war in Ukraine27.09.24, 20:09 • 22814 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
hungaryHungary
budapeshtBudapest
viktor-orbanViktor Orban

