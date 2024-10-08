Seven hospitals in Beirut are in restricted areas due to orders of the Israeli military

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 51501 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101692 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164305 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136362 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142279 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138635 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180922 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112027 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171751 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104725 views

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141269 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141154 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 93714 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108569 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110678 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164305 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180922 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171751 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199147 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188128 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141154 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141269 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146086 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137547 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154470 views
Actual
Seven hospitals in Beirut are in restricted areas due to orders of the Israeli military

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18752 views

The Israeli military has established no-go zones in the southern suburbs of Beirut, where at least seven hospitals have been closed. The zones cover 9 square kilometers, including residential neighborhoods and Hezbollah's headquarters.

Seven hospitals have been placed in restricted areas in Beirut due to Israeli military decrees. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

At least seven hospitals, including Al-Rassoul Al-Azam Hospital and St. Theresa's Hospital, were placed in the restricted areas established by the Israeli military in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

The no-go zones cover approximately 9 square kilometers (3.4 square miles) in the southern suburbs of Lebanon's capital, where residential neighborhoods and the seat of power of Hezbollah are located.

Dozens of people killed in alleged Israeli attack on Gaza mosque06.10.24, 10:07 • 19671 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces
lebanonLebanon

