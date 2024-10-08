Seven hospitals in Beirut are in restricted areas due to orders of the Israeli military
Kyiv • UNN
The Israeli military has established no-go zones in the southern suburbs of Beirut, where at least seven hospitals have been closed. The zones cover 9 square kilometers, including residential neighborhoods and Hezbollah's headquarters.
Seven hospitals have been placed in restricted areas in Beirut due to Israeli military decrees. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.
Details
At least seven hospitals, including Al-Rassoul Al-Azam Hospital and St. Theresa's Hospital, were placed in the restricted areas established by the Israeli military in the southern suburbs of Beirut.
The no-go zones cover approximately 9 square kilometers (3.4 square miles) in the southern suburbs of Lebanon's capital, where residential neighborhoods and the seat of power of Hezbollah are located.
Dozens of people killed in alleged Israeli attack on Gaza mosque06.10.24, 10:07 • 19671 view