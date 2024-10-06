Dozens of people killed in alleged Israeli attack on Gaza mosque

As a result of the Israeli shelling of a mosque in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central part of the Gaza Strip, 21 people were killed. CNN and France24 reported with reference to the local civil defense and Al-Aqsa hospital, UNN reported.

As a result of an Israeli strike on a mosque used as a shelter for displaced persons in Deir al-Balah (central Gaza), 21 people were killed.

The death toll has risen to 21, with a large number of wounded, as the (Israeli) army shelled a mosque that had sheltered displaced people in front of the entrance to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, in the center of the Gaza Strip - Gaza Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Bassal said.

IDF: a “precision strike was carried out against Hamas terrorists operating in a command and control center located in a building formerly used as the Shuhada al-Aqsa Mosque in the Deir al-Balah area”.

