Setting fire to a mattress in a hospital ward: a patient was convicted in Odesa region

In the Odesa region , a patient of the Bereziv Central District Hospital started a fire in his ward, causing damage worth UAH 30 thousand. The man was sentenced to three years in prison with a probationary period of one and a half years. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.

Reportedly, in July, a man was hospitalized in the Berezovsk Central District Hospital and took a lighter at night and set fire to the mattress in his ward. When the doctors saw the fire, they called firefighters and began to extinguish it on their own.

Rescuers extinguished the fire. None of the patients or medical staff were injured, but the mattress, bed, window, wall and floor finishes were damaged.

According to law enforcement, the man caused material damage to the hospital totaling UAH 30 thousand.

The patient explained that he was trying to speed up his discharge from the hospital in this way.

The man was charged with intentional damage to another person's property committed by arson, which is classified under Part 2 of Article 194 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. During the investigation, the attacker was placed under round-the-clock house arrest.

The court sentenced him to three years in prison with a probationary period of one year and six months. The convict was obliged to periodically report to the authorized probation body, notify of changes in his place of residence, work or study, and agree to travel outside Ukraine.

In case of violation of the duties assigned to him during the probationary period or committing new offenses, the convicted person may be sent to serve his sentence, the police added.

