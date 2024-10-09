A minor on an electric scooter hit an 80-year-old woman in Lviv: police open proceedings

In Lviv, a teenager on an electric scooter hit an 80-year-old pedestrian on the sidewalk. The woman was hospitalized, and police opened a criminal investigation, the Main Department of the National Police in Lviv region reported, UNN writes.

Details

The accident occurred on October 8, around 10:50 a.m., on Shpytalna Street in Lviv.

"As law enforcement officers have preliminarily established, a 16-year-old Lviv resident, riding an electric scooter on the sidewalk, hit a pedestrian, an 80-year-old resident of Lviv. As a result of the collision, the elderly woman was injured and taken to a medical facility," the police said.

Criminal proceedings were opened under Art. 291 (Violation of the rules in force on transport) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The sanction of the article provides for a fine of two thousand to five thousand tax-free minimum incomes, or correctional labor for up to two years, or restraint of liberty for up to five years, or imprisonment for up to five years.

