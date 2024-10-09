A minor on an electric scooter hit an 80-year-old woman in Lviv: police open proceedings

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

A minor on an electric scooter hit an 80-year-old woman in Lviv: police open proceedings

A minor on an electric scooter hit an 80-year-old woman in Lviv: police open proceedings

Kyiv  •  UNN

In Lviv, a teenager on an electric scooter hit an 80-year-old pedestrian on the sidewalk. The woman was hospitalized, and the police opened a criminal investigation into the traffic violation.

In Lviv, a teenager on an electric scooter hit an 80-year-old pedestrian on the sidewalk. The woman was hospitalized, and police opened a criminal investigation, the Main Department of the National Police in Lviv region reported, UNN writes.

Details

The accident occurred on October 8, around 10:50 a.m., on Shpytalna Street in Lviv.

"As law enforcement officers have preliminarily established, a 16-year-old Lviv resident, riding an electric scooter on the sidewalk, hit a pedestrian, an 80-year-old resident of Lviv. As a result of the collision, the elderly woman was injured and taken to a medical facility," the police said.

Criminal proceedings were opened under Art. 291 (Violation of the rules in force on transport) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The sanction of the article provides for a fine of two thousand to five thousand tax-free minimum incomes, or correctional labor for up to two years, or restraint of liberty for up to five years, or imprisonment for up to five years.

Road accidents with victims increased by 11%: top roads with the highest number of accidents04.10.24, 09:28 • 25312 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
lvivLviv

