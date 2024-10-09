ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Bodies of two men found in house in Lviv region: one suspected to have been killed by grenade explosion

Bodies of two men found in house in Lviv region: one suspected to have been killed by grenade explosion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 9192 views

Police in Lviv region are investigating the deaths of two men. One was killed by a grenade explosion, the other died of natural causes after drinking alcohol for several days.

In Lviv region, the bodies of two men were found in an unfinished building, one of them was preliminarily killed by a grenade explosion, the other died of natural causes after drinking alcohol for several days, the regional police reported, UNN reports.

Police are investigating the deaths of two men in the Sambir district of Lviv region. It has been preliminarily established that a 40-year-old resident of the village died as a result of a grenade explosion, and his 38-year-old fellow villager died of natural causes. The men had been drinking alcohol for several days in a row

- the police said.

According to the police, on October 8, around 13:00, an explosion occurred in an unfinished building located in one of the villages of Sambir district. 

"In one of the rooms of the house, law enforcement officers found the body of the owner, a 40-year-old local resident, without signs of life. It was established that he had sustained fatal injuries as a result of a grenade explosion, which he had detonated himself," the statement said.

Criminal proceedings were initiated over the incident under Part 1 of Article 115 (Premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine with a note "suicide", as well as under Part 1 of Article 263 (Illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Police are establishing the origin of the ammunition.

"In addition, in another room of the house, law enforcement officers found the body of a 38-year-old fellow villager with no signs of life and no signs of violent death. It was established that he and the owner of the unfinished building had been drinking alcohol for several days in a row," the statement said.

A criminal proceeding was opened over the incident under Part 1 of Article 115 (premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine with the note "natural death".

Investigations are underway and examinations have been ordered.

