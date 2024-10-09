Bodies of two men found in house in Lviv region: one suspected to have been killed by grenade explosion

In Lviv region, the bodies of two men were found in an unfinished building, one of them was preliminarily killed by a grenade explosion, the other died of natural causes after drinking alcohol for several days, the regional police reported, UNN reports.

Police are investigating the deaths of two men in the Sambir district of Lviv region. It has been preliminarily established that a 40-year-old resident of the village died as a result of a grenade explosion, and his 38-year-old fellow villager died of natural causes. The men had been drinking alcohol for several days in a row - the police said.

According to the police, on October 8, around 13:00, an explosion occurred in an unfinished building located in one of the villages of Sambir district.

"In one of the rooms of the house, law enforcement officers found the body of the owner, a 40-year-old local resident, without signs of life. It was established that he had sustained fatal injuries as a result of a grenade explosion, which he had detonated himself," the statement said.

Criminal proceedings were initiated over the incident under Part 1 of Article 115 (Premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine with a note "suicide", as well as under Part 1 of Article 263 (Illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Police are establishing the origin of the ammunition.

"In addition, in another room of the house, law enforcement officers found the body of a 38-year-old fellow villager with no signs of life and no signs of violent death. It was established that he and the owner of the unfinished building had been drinking alcohol for several days in a row," the statement said.

A criminal proceeding was opened over the incident under Part 1 of Article 115 (premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine with the note "natural death".

Investigations are underway and examinations have been ordered.

