In Uzhhorod, a man threw a grenade from the balcony of a high-rise building: one of the passers-by was injured

In Uzhhorod, on September 22, a man threw a grenade from the balcony of the 3rd floor of a high-rise building onto the green area on Zankovetska Street, according to preliminary information from bomb experts. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Transcarpathian region, UNN reports.

Today at 17.21 an explosion occurred on Zankovetska Street in Uzhhorod. As a result of the initial measures taken, it was established that a 24-year-old attacker threw a grenade from the balcony of the 3rd floor. As a result of the explosion, one of the passers-by sustained a contusion, - the statement said.

Details

Police officers quickly tracked down and detained the suspect, who managed to flee the scene. He was in a state of intoxication.

In accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine, the man will be placed in a temporary detention center. Investigators of the Uzhhorod District Police Department classified the incident under Part 1 of Art. 263 (Illegal handling of ammunition) and Part 4 of Art. 296 (Hooliganism committed with the use of firearms or cold steel or other objects specially adapted or prepared in advance for inflicting bodily harm) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The relevant information has already been registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations.

Man opens fire with assault rifle in a store in Kyiv region: two people wounded