SES: Evacuation of people from settlements of Vovchanska community in Kharkiv region continues

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 80869 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107286 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150150 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154193 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250436 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174171 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165429 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148338 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225957 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113060 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39484 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31448 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63801 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 31958 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57815 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250436 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225957 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212012 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237755 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224558 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 80869 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57815 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63801 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112926 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113826 views
SES: Evacuation of people from settlements of Vovchanska community in Kharkiv region continues

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100157 views

Evacuation efforts are ongoing in Kharkiv region: thanks to the joint efforts of emergency services, police, volunteers and local authorities, more than 9,900 civilians have been evacuated, including about 2,500 people from the Vovchansk community.

In the Kharkiv region, people are still being evacuated from the settlements of the Vovchansk community. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In Kharkiv region, the State Emergency Service and the National Police, together with volunteers and representatives of local communities, continue to evacuate civilians from the settlements of the Vovchansk community.

It is worth noting that more than 9900 residents were evacuated from Kharkiv region due to joint efforts. In particular, about 2,500 people were displaced from the Vovchansk community.

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWarPolitics
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
kharkivKharkiv

