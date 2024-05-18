SES: Evacuation of people from settlements of Vovchanska community in Kharkiv region continues

In the Kharkiv region, people are still being evacuated from the settlements of the Vovchansk community. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In Kharkiv region, the State Emergency Service and the National Police, together with volunteers and representatives of local communities, continue to evacuate civilians from the settlements of the Vovchansk community.

It is worth noting that more than 9900 residents were evacuated from Kharkiv region due to joint efforts. In particular, about 2,500 people were displaced from the Vovchansk community.