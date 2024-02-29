Senior Defense Ministry official who failed to declare assets worth almost UAH 14 million placed under house arrest

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 41721 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 163227 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 96742 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 337939 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 276498 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 204979 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 239584 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253563 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159661 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372593 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 136561 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 105509 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 98856 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 41534 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 87656 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 89045 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 163145 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 337837 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 233736 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 276429 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 28616 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 42550 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 35317 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 99832 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 106462 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Senior Defense Ministry official who failed to declare assets worth almost UAH 14 million placed under house arrest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25601 views

The court seized 3 vehicles and 4 real estate objects with a total value of almost UAH 14 million from a Ministry of Defense official who failed to declare his assets and placed him under house arrest.

Senior Defense Ministry official who failed to declare assets worth almost UAH 14 million placed under house arrest

The court seized the property of one of the officials of the Ministry of Defense who failed to declare assets worth almost UAH 14 million, namely 3 vehicles and 4 real estate objects, and sent him to house arrest. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Central Region.

Details

At present, at the request of the prosecutor's office, the property, namely three vehicles and four real estate objects in Kyiv, has been seized by the court. A round-the-clock house arrest was chosen as a measure of restraint against the suspect

 - said the prosecutor's office.

Addendum Addendum

The head of the Main Department of Capital Investments of the Ministry of Defense was suspected of corruption because he failed to declare property worth UAH 14 million, including two apartments, a garage, a parking space and three cars.

Recall

Auditors of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine have found that military units in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, and Poltava regions unjustifiably paid additional remuneration to individual servicemen. The violation was estimated at UAH 186.6 million.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
