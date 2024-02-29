Senior Defense Ministry official who failed to declare assets worth almost UAH 14 million placed under house arrest

The court seized the property of one of the officials of the Ministry of Defense who failed to declare assets worth almost UAH 14 million, namely 3 vehicles and 4 real estate objects, and sent him to house arrest. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Central Region.

At present, at the request of the prosecutor's office, the property, namely three vehicles and four real estate objects in Kyiv, has been seized by the court. A round-the-clock house arrest was chosen as a measure of restraint against the suspect - said the prosecutor's office.

The head of the Main Department of Capital Investments of the Ministry of Defense was suspected of corruption because he failed to declare property worth UAH 14 million, including two apartments, a garage, a parking space and three cars.

Auditors of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine have found that military units in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, and Poltava regions unjustifiably paid additional remuneration to individual servicemen. The violation was estimated at UAH 186.6 million.