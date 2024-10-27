Selydove under attack: Ukrainian Armed Forces repel over 40 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk sector
Kyiv • UNN
Over the last day, 174 combat engagements took place, including 41 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The highest concentration of attacks was recorded near Selydove, where the enemy actively used aviation and artillery.
The situation at the front remains complicated. A total of 174 combat engagements took place over the last day. Russian troops were most active in the Pokrovske sector, where the Defense Forces repelled 41 enemy attacks. The highest concentration of attacks was near Selydove. This is stated in the morning report of the General Staff, reports UNN.
Details
According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using one missile, as well as 77 air strikes, including 124 drones. In addition, it conducted over 4,800 attacks, 208 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems and engaged about 1,600 kamikaze drones.
Over the last day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two enemy command and observation posts, six areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, one air defense system and two enemy cannons.
In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy stormed our positions seven times near the towns of Vovchansk and Starytsia.
In the Kupyansk sector , 14 attacks by the invaders took place over the day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kindrashivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kruhlyakivka, Zahryzove, Vyshneve, Berestove and Pershotravneve. The enemy was actively using bombers and attack aircraft to attack the area.
In the Liman sector , the aggressor attacked 18 times. They tried to penetrate our defense near Kindrashivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kruhlyakivka, Zahryzove, Vyshneve, Berestove and Pershotravneve.
In the sector in the Northern sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two attacks by Russian invaders near Bilohorivka.
In the Toretsk sector , the enemy, supported by aviation, made nine attacks in the direction of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.
In the Pokrovsky sector, our defenders stopped 41 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Krasny Yar, Mykolaivka and Selydove. The highest concentration of enemy attacks was near Selydove.
In the Kurakhove sector , Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 43 attacks. The occupants were most actively trying to advance near Antonivka and Katerynivka. In addition, the enemy attacked in the direction of Novoselydivka, Horoshne, Dale, Kostiantynivka, and Yelizavetivka.
In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made five assaults on our positions in the areas of Bohoyavlenka and Novoukrainka.
At Orikhiv direction, the Russian invaders unsuccessfully stormed the positions of our soldiers once.
Five times, the invaders tried unsuccessfully to force the units of the Defense Forces out of their positions in the Prydniprovia direction.
The operation in Kursk region continues. Russian aircraft continue to bomb their villages and towns. Over the past 24 hours, Russian planes conducted 30 air strikes with 45 anti-aircraft missiles on their own territory.
No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions .
On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions , the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.
