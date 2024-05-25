Security guard of a Kharkiv perfume store was imprisoned for 5 years for aiding the occupiers

In Kharkiv, a perfume store security guard was sentenced to five years in prison for helping the enemy to adjust air attacks on the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

A 36-year-old man from Kharkiv was sentenced to five years in prison for illegally disseminating information about the movement and location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He was found guilty of cooperating with the Russian special services by passing them information about the basing of Ukrainian troops in the city.

Prosecutors supported the accusation, which was proved through the Telegram messenger, where the man was offered cooperation through a representative of the Russian special services. He actively gathered intelligence and passed it to the enemy, helping to plan attacks and missile strikes against Ukrainian defenders.

While serving as a security guard in a perfume store, he tried to find out information from customers about the location of the military, using this information for hostile purposes.

Law enforcement officers detained the man on April 10 at his place of residence, after which he was held in custody until the verdict was passed. The defendant fully admitted his guilt during the court hearing.

