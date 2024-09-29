ukenru
Secret documents indicate that Navalny could have been poisoned - media

Secret documents indicate that Navalny could have been poisoned - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30296 views

Journalists have gained access to secret documents about Navalny's death. They contain information about the symptoms of poisoning, which contradict the official version of death from a heart rhythm disorder.

Journalists gained access to secret documents related to the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Among them, they allegedly found information that Navalny had symptoms of poisoning before his death . This is reported by The Insider, UNN writes.

Details

The publication notes that an earlier version states that on February 16, 2024, Navalny, while in the exercise yard, felt unwell. The document stated that he reported this to the officer on duty, who took him out of the exercise yard and into the premises of section 4 of the PSTC.

"Further, the convicted Navalny A.A. lay down on the floor, after which he began to complain of sharp pain in the abdomen, he began to reflexively ejaculate the contents of his stomach, had cramps, and lost consciousness, which was immediately reported to the medical staff of the penitentiary institution," reads of this document.

The journalists emphasize that in a later version of the same resolution, which became final, Navalny's abdominal pain, vomiting and convulsions were no longer mentioned.

The publication writes that it also has a description of the "seized objects", which includes "samples of vomit", which were sent for examination, although neither vomit nor examination was officially reported.

It is also reported that resuscitator Alexander Polupan, who treated Navalny in an Omsk hospital after the 2020 Novichok poisoning, told the publication that the symptoms listed in the documents contradict the official version of the politician's death.

The official cause of death - a heart rhythm disorder - would not explain the symptoms we see in the ruling: sharp abdominal pain, vomiting and convulsions. It is unlikely that such symptoms can be explained by anything other than poisoning. The short period of time between the abdominal pain and the convulsions is in favor of the fact that it could have been, for example, an organophosphorus substance,

He said.

The publication notes that and other doctors of various specialties interviewed by it agree with this conclusion.

Other facts also testify in favor of the use of a poisonous substance: the authorities did not hand over the body for a long time and did not allow an alternative examination of biomaterials. However, only now has the fact of poisoning been documented,

- the publication summarizes.

Recall

As a reminder, Alexei Navalny died on February 16, 2024, in a penal colony in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District of Russia. The official cause of death was listed as a heart rhythm disorder, but many of his supporters believe that it could have been due to poisoning. For a long time , the authorities did not release the body for examination, which only increased suspicions of a possible murder.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World

