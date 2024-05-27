School bus driver raped boys in Odesa region: what is known

A school bus driver who raped and sexually assaulted three students of a local lyceum - boys aged 12-13 - will be tried in Odesa region. He faces life imprisonment. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, for several months in 2023, using the trust of students of one of the gymnasiums in Odesa region, a 57-year-old school bus driver invited boys aged 12-13 to his house to play cards with them. However, there he committed sexual acts with the children.

According to police, the man's victims were three students of the lyceum.

The incident was reported to the police by the mother of one of the victim boys, whom he confided in and told what had happened to him.

As part of the criminal proceedings initiated by investigators over this fact, a number of forensic examinations were conducted and sufficient evidence of the man's involvement in the crimes was collected.

Under the procedural supervision of the local district prosecutor's office, police investigators charged the defendant with sexual violence committed against a person under the age of fourteen, regardless of his or her voluntary consent, including repeatedly, under Art. 153, parts 4 and 6 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and Art. 6 of Art. 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - rape committed against a person under the age of fourteen, regardless of his or her voluntary consent, including repeatedly, by a person who has previously committed a crime under Art. 153 of the Criminal Code.

At the request of the police, the court imposed a pre-trial restraint on the man in the form of detention.

The indictment has been sent to court.

The defendant faces a sentence of 15 years in prison or life imprisonment for the crimes.

