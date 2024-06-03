ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Scholz: "we will protect every square inch of NATO territory"

Scholz: "we will protect every square inch of NATO territory"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18879 views

NATO will protect every square inch of its territory, the German Chancellor said. He said that the Alliance has strengthened its eastern border due to the continued threat from Russia.

NATO's recent move to strengthen its eastern border is aimed at deterring Russia, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday. He added that it should be clear to Moscow that the alliance will be ready to defend itself if necessary. About it UNN reports with reference to Reuters. 

Speaking at the East German Economic Forum, Scholz said that Germany has been playing a leading role in ensuring NATO's presence in the Baltic states on the border with Russia  for almost a decade.

"And since the threat from Russia will continue, we and other allies decided last year to send additional units to the Baltic states and in the future to deploy an entire brigade there on a permanent basis," Scholz said, adding that these  changes in security policy are necessary to show Russia that we are ready to protect every square inch of NATO territory from attacks.

He said diplomacy can only be successful from a position of strength, adding that the Baltic states absolutely need to rely entirely on NATO allies who will come to their defense in the event of a Russian attack.

Germany has confirmed that Ukraine can use the weapons it supplies for self-defense against Russian attacks from positions near the border31.05.24, 12:29 • 24214 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
reutersReuters
natoNATO
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz

