Scholz explained the decision on weapons for Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sees no danger in the recent change of course regarding policy towards Ukraine in the context of the decision on weapons, writes UNN with reference to tagesschau.

Details

"On this issue, we are confident that this will not contribute to an escalation, because – as the American president also described – we are only talking about, for example, protecting such a large city as Kharkiv," Scholz said in an interview with Antenne Bayern. "And I think it makes it clear to everyone that it should be possible.

The decision was" cautiously made together with our friends and allies, " the chancellor said.

He stressed that prudence is needed:"I will not allow any pressure to force me to make a decision that is wrong and untimely.

Previously

German government spokesman Steffen Gebeshtright said on Friday that the German Chancellor's decision that Ukraine, which has been attacked by Russia, can now also use weapons supplied by Germany against military targets in Russia.