Scholz and Zelensky sign long-term security agreement: German Chancellor calls it a "historic step"
Kyiv • UNN
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy sign a historic long-term security agreement between Germany and Ukraine.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed that today, February 16, he signed an agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the long-term security commitments of the parties, calling it a historic step, UNN reports.
As long as it takes. Zelenskyy and I signed an agreement today on our long-term security commitments - a historic step. Germany will continue to stand by Ukraine in the face of Russia's war of aggression. Glory to Ukraine
