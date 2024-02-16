Scholz and Zelensky sign long-term security agreement: German Chancellor calls it a "historic step"

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed that today, February 16, he signed an agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the long-term security commitments of the parties, calling it a historic step, UNN reports.

As long as it takes. Zelenskyy and I signed an agreement today on our long-term security commitments - a historic step. Germany will continue to stand by Ukraine in the face of Russia's war of aggression. Glory to Ukraine - Scholz wrote in X.

Germany and Ukraine signed a security agreement: it was signed by Scholz and Zelensky