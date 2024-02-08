SBU shows first footage of arrival of Ukrainian defenders from 51st exchange of prisoners of war

The Security Service of Ukraine showed the faces of Ukrainian defenders who were returned home from Russia as part of the 51st exchange of prisoners of war, UNN reports.

This is the result of the work of the Joint Center for the Coordination of the Search and Release of Prisoners of War, which implemented the decision of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War. The life of every Ukrainian is the highest value! We are working to fulfill the order of the President of Ukraine and return every Ukrainian from captivity! - the SBU wrote under the video.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the return of 100 Ukrainians from Russian captivity. In particular, during the 51st exchange, 84 Mariupol defenders (including 82 Azovstal defenders) were released , while the rest performed combat missions in the Donetsk and Luhansk sectors.