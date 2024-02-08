SBU shows first footage of arrival of Ukrainian defenders from 51st exchange of prisoners of war

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Kyiv  •  UNN

The SBU demonstrated footage of Ukrainian defenders returning home as part of the 51st prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia, during which 100 Ukrainians were released, including 84 defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal.

The Security Service of Ukraine showed the faces of Ukrainian defenders who were returned home from Russia as part of the 51st exchange of prisoners of war, UNN reports.

This is the result of the work of the Joint Center for the Coordination of the Search and Release of Prisoners of War, which implemented the decision of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War. The life of every Ukrainian is the highest value! We are working to fulfill the order of the President of Ukraine and return every Ukrainian from captivity!

- the SBU wrote under the video.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the return of 100 Ukrainians from Russian captivity.  In particular, during the 51st exchange, 84 Mariupol defenders (including 82 Azovstal defenders) were released  , while the rest performed combat missions in the Donetsk and Luhansk sectors.

Tatiana Salganik

WarMultimedia
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
luhanskLuhansk
mariupolMariupol
donetskDonetsk

Contact us about advertising