SBU serves suspicion notice to Russian Deputy Defense Minister who coordinates deliveries of enemy KABs and Iskanders

The Security Service of Ukraine has served a notice of suspicion to Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko, who participated in the preparation of a full-scale invasion and is currently responsible for providing weapons to the Russian military for the war in Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, according to UNN.

The SBU collected evidence against the Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Alexei Krivoruchko, who is responsible for supplying Russian troops in the war against Ukraine. According to the investigation, the official participated in the planning, preparation and implementation of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine - , the SBU said in a statement.

As noted, under his orders, the occupation groups receive weapons and ammunition produced by enterprises of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation. Among other things, it was established that Kryvoruchko personally coordinates the supply of guided aerial bombs and Iskander ballistic missiles to the Russian army.

Rashists use these weapons for massive attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.

Based on the evidence collected, the SBU investigators served Kryvoruchko a notice of suspicion in absentia under Article 27, Part 2, Article 28, Part 2, Article 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (waging aggressive war committed by prior conspiracy).

Since the offender is in Russia, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring him to justice for crimes against Ukrainians.

