SBU serves suspicion notice to Russian Deputy Defense Minister who coordinates deliveries of enemy KABs and Iskanders

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 30724 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 97976 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143066 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147834 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242999 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172649 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164215 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148135 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221645 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112993 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 52093 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 71674 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109405 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 43955 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 77869 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 242990 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221640 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208047 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233993 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221025 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 30656 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 22586 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 28196 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109405 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112313 views
SBU serves suspicion notice to Russian Deputy Defense Minister who coordinates deliveries of enemy KABs and Iskanders

SBU serves suspicion notice to Russian Deputy Defense Minister who coordinates deliveries of enemy KABs and Iskanders

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24787 views

The SBU has served a notice of suspicion to Russian Deputy Defense Minister Oleksiy Kryvoruchko, who coordinates the supply of guided aerial bombs and Iskander ballistic missiles used by Russian troops to strike at Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

The Security Service of Ukraine has served a notice of suspicion to Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko, who participated in the preparation of a full-scale invasion and is currently responsible for providing weapons to the Russian military for the war in Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, according to UNN

The SBU collected evidence against the Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Alexei Krivoruchko, who is responsible for supplying Russian troops in the war against Ukraine. According to the investigation, the official participated in the planning, preparation and implementation of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine

- , the SBU said in a statement.

As noted, under his orders, the occupation groups receive weapons and ammunition produced by enterprises of the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation. Among other things, it was established that Kryvoruchko personally coordinates the supply of guided aerial bombs and Iskander ballistic missiles to the Russian army.

Rashists use these weapons for massive attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.

Based on the evidence collected, the SBU investigators served Kryvoruchko a notice of suspicion in absentia under Article 27, Part 2, Article 28, Part 2, Article 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (waging aggressive war committed by prior conspiracy).

Since the offender is in Russia, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring him to justice for crimes against Ukrainians.

SBU announces another suspicion of Putin's ally Matviyenko, who authorized the war in Ukraine24.05.24, 13:18 • 20321 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
ukraineUkraine

