SBU serves notice of suspicion to Russian actor from "Bandit Petersburg" who called for war in Ukraine

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 100375 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 126226 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 128242 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 169839 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168317 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 273644 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177586 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166967 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148695 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 242707 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105166 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 99470 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 74494 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 71017 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 83340 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 273644 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 242707 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 227998 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 253454 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 239393 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 126226 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 102950 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103170 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119511 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119966 views
SBU serves notice of suspicion to Russian actor from "Bandit Petersburg" who called for war in Ukraine

Kyiv

 • 27228 views

The SBU served a notice of suspicion in absentia to Russian actor Dmitry Pevtsov for publicly supporting Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and calling for the seizure of state power and the entire territory of Ukraine.

Security Service investigators have served a notice of suspicion in absentia to Russian actor Dmitry Pevtsov from Banditsky Petersburg, who publicly supports Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU press service. 

Details

As noted, Dmitry Pevtsov is a member of the State Duma of Russia and is a member of the close circle of the top military and political leadership of the Russian Federation. 

According to the investigation, Pevtsov repeatedly spoke in support of the Russian occupiers during mass events with Putin's participation. The offender also frequently appeared on the air of central Russian TV channels, where he called for the seizure of state power and the whole of Ukraine.

In addition, in an interview with Kremlin propagandists, he spoke about how he personally voted for the recognition of the "independence" of the temporarily occupied districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. At the same time, he justified the criminal actions of Russian troops and occupation administrations in the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine.

Based on the evidence collected, SBU investigators served Pevtsov a notice of suspicion in absentia under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • ч. 3, Art. 109 (actions aimed at violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or at seizure of state power);
  • ч. 2 Art. 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine);
  •  Art. 436 (propaganda of war).

Since the actor is in Russia, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring him to justice for crimes against Ukraine, the SBU said.

Law enforcers serve suspicion notice to Russian blogger who publicly called for genocide of Ukrainians

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
luhanskLuhansk
donetskDonetsk

Contact us about advertising