Law enforcers serve suspicion notice to Russian blogger who publicly called for genocide of Ukrainians

Russian blogger Elvina Borovkova, who publicly called for the genocide of Ukrainians, has been served with a notice of suspicion. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU press service.

Details

According to the SBU, the blogger is part of a pool of Putin's propagandists who advocate mass murder of Ukrainian citizens and the complete destruction of our civilian infrastructure.

The attacker praised the shelling of Kharkiv on February 22, 2023, when the Nazis used S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems in the city. The next day after the incident, Borovkova called on the occupiers to strike again at the regional center to "finish off the survivors." - the SBU said.

In addition, the propagandist reportedly recorded and made public her own appeal to the command of Russian troops, in which she proposed to destroy Ukraine "to the ground.

According to the investigation, the hostile blogger's destructive videos were immediately picked up by top Kremlin TV channels to create staged stories about the war in Ukraine.

The SBU-initiated examination confirmed the facts of the offender's information and subversive activities against our state.

Based on the evidence gathered, SBU investigators served Borovkova a notice of suspicion in absentia under Part 2 of Article 442 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (public calls for genocide).

As the offender is hiding from justice in Russia, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring her to justice for her crimes, the SBU said.

