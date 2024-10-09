SBI finds $1.5 million on Khmelnytskyi city council deputy, detains her

The State Bureau of Investigation found more than a million and a half dollars in undeclared assets of a Khmelnytsky City Council deputy, the bureau said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"SBI officers found more than one and a half million undeclared dollars and real estate on the possession of a deputy of the Khmelnytskyi City Council. The woman did not indicate any cash in her declaration. At the same time, during searches in individual bank cells opened in her name and at her place of work, law enforcement officers seized more than $1.5 million in various currencies," the SBI reported on social media.

The SBI published photos showing currency in bags and cells.

The Bureau's investigators are reportedly investigating criminal proceedings regarding fraud at Khmelnytsky Customs during the execution of contracts by a private company whose director is now a member of parliament.

"The suspect is currently detained on suspicion of illicit enrichment (Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the SBI said.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to 10 years with confiscation of all property.

