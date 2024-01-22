Sappers capture 11 occupants in eastern Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian sappers have captured 11 Russian servicemen while performing combat missions in eastern Ukraine, the press service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports. The 808th separate regiment was engaged in the capture of prisoners.
While performing combat missions, Ukrainian sappers captured 11 Russian servicemen. This is reported by the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
The Russians were captured by engineers of the 808th separate support regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This happened in the east of the country, where the regiment is currently performing combat missions.
Just imagine how fiercely the Armed Forces fight if even the support forces take enemies prisoner. We are proud of you and wish you a successful hunt!
Advised compatriots not to join the occupation army: Ukrainian SSO fighters in Donetsk region capture another occupier19.01.24, 19:55 • 106585 views