What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Sappers capture 11 occupants in eastern Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30658 views

Ukrainian sappers have captured 11 Russian servicemen while performing combat missions in eastern Ukraine, the press service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports. The 808th separate regiment was engaged in the capture of prisoners.

While performing combat missions, Ukrainian sappers captured 11 Russian servicemen. This is reported by the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Russians were captured by engineers of the 808th separate support regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This happened in the east of the country, where the regiment is currently performing combat missions.

Just imagine how fiercely the Armed Forces fight if even the support forces take enemies prisoner. We are proud of you and wish you a successful hunt!

StratCom writes.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War

