Special operations forces reported that while working in Donetsk region, they captured a Russian who advised his compatriots on camera not to join the occupation army, UNN reports.

The prisoner of war told a fairly common "sad" story of a Russian "asvabaditel": financial problems, a contract in the Russian army, three days of training at a training ground, and being sent to Ukraine. On camera, he advises his compatriots not to join the occupation army and is convinced that the war against Ukraine is a total extermination of the Russian population - the statement said.

Details

The operators of the 8th Separate SSO Regiment, after conducting reconnaissance and defeating the enemy's forward positions, noticed that one of the enemy soldiers had lost his bearings and was trying to move through the trenches.

The occupier was captured and handed over to the relevant authorities to replenish the exchange fund.

