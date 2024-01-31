SAPO considers appeal to HCJ to remove Knyazev from administration of justice

The issue of appealing to the HCJ with a petition to remove the former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Judge Vsevolod Kniazev, from the administration of justice is currently being decided. UNN reports this with reference to the SAPO.

It is reported that on January 31, Knyazev was released from custody on bail of UAH 18.168 million.

Thus, the suspect is subject to procedural obligations, including:

not to leave Kyiv without the permission of the detective, prosecutor and court

to deposit your passport for traveling abroad and other documents entitling you to leave and enter Ukraine with the Main Department of the SMS in Kyiv

wear an electronic control device

"At the same time, we would like to inform you that the issue of applying to the HCJ with a petition to remove the said judge from the administration of justice in connection with criminal prosecution is currently being considered," the statement said.

Addendum

Prior to that, the court reduced Knyazev's bail from UAH 20 million to UAH 18.168 million.

Knyazev's bail has been reduced several times. For example, on December 21, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court reduced Knyazev's bail from UAH 27 million to UAH 20 million.

Initially, in May 2013, the HACC remanded Knyazev in custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 107 million 360 thousand.

On May 15, Vsevolod Knyazev was detained for bribes totaling $2.7 million. The bribe was supposed to facilitate the resolution of a case before the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court.

The case concerns the ownership of a 40.19% stake in Ferrexpo's Poltava Mining and Processing Plant (PMP). On May 18, the HACC imposed a pre-trial restraint on Knyazev in the form of detention in a pre-trial detention center with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 107 million 360 thousand.