Salvo in 24 "calibers": the Russians brought 3 Surface launch vehicles to the Black Sea

the Russian Federation has launched three Surface launch vehicles into the Black Sea. The danger level is now very high. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Southern Defense Forces.

Details

The enemy has launched 3 Surface launch vehicles into the Black Sea, which are equipped with up to 24 Kalibr-type missiles. The danger level is very high - the message says.

The Southern Defense Forces called on Ukrainians to be attentive to air alarms. If a danger is announced, you should quickly move to the shelter.

Recall

Southern Defense Forces pechnik Dmitry Pletenchuk said that the Russians probably now have the ability to reload Novorossiysk submarineswithout returning to the base in temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

More Russian ships entered the Black Sea than usual: what is known