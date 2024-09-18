ukenru
SALIC acquired 12.6% of the total number of MHP shares on the stock market

SALIC acquired 12.6% of the total number of MHP shares on the stock market

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26295 views

Saudi Arabia's SALIC has acquired more than 13.5 million GDRs of MHP SE, gaining a 12.6% stake in the company. This will not affect MHP's operations and the share of Yuriy Kosyuk, who remains the largest shareholder.

The Saudi Arabian Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company SALIC, owned by the Public Investment Fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has become a shareholder in MHP. SALIC acquired more than 13.5 million GDRs of MHP SE and now owns 12.6% of the company. This acquisition emphasizes SALIC's confidence in MHP as a stable company. This was reported by the press service of MHP, according to UNN.

This acquisition underscores SALIC's confidence in MHP as a stable and growing company that can make a significant contribution to food security in Saudi Arabia. MHP has always considered supporting food security as one of its key goals in Ukraine and globally 

- MHP emphasized.

The company added that the acquisition of MHP shares by SALIC will not affect MHP's operations both in Ukraine and abroad, as well as the shareholding of Yuriy Kosyuk, who remains the holder of the largest number of shares in the company, while maintaining his strategic influence on MHP's development.

MHP will continue its investment activities, supporting the country's economy, creating new jobs, and helping the Ukrainian army, communities and the company's team. The company is one of the country's largest investors according to Forbes and NV, and has invested UAH 14.8 billion in business development in Ukraine since the full-scale invasion 

- MHP said.

Help

MHP is an international food and agricultural technology company. It has production facilities in Ukraine and the Balkans. MHP shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange.

It employs more than 32 thousand people in Ukraine and abroad and is one of the top 10 employers in Ukraine according to Forbes.

MHP exports its products to more than 70 countries. Its land bank is 360,000 hectares in 12 regions of Ukraine. The company is the largest taxpayer in the agricultural sector in 2023 and is one of the TOP 5 largest investors in the country. As a culinary company, MHP develops more than 15 product brands and, together with partners, several chains, including Myasomarket stores and Döner Market outlets. MHP also operates a Culinary Center.

Together with its strategic partner, the MHP for Communities Charitable Foundation, the company develops communities. The company is implementing the MHP Next Door program to provide individualized support and comprehensive assistance to military personnel, veterans, their families and those waiting for loved ones to return from the frontline.

The founder and CEO of MHP is Ukrainian businessman Yuriy Kosyuk.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

