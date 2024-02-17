Safety Classes for schoolchildren opened in Kyiv region

A "Safety Class" was opened in Kyiv region, where schoolchildren can learn about safety measures and rules of behavior in extreme situations.

Safety Classes were opened in the Kyiv region to teach schoolchildren important aspects of safety and rules of behavior in extreme situations.

Three of these classes are now available in Uzyn, including at the Lyceum "Giftedness".

Equipped with interactive equipment, relevant didactic materials and printing, the classroom includes several thematic locations where students can learn practical aspects of safety.

During the opening of the classrooms, teachers, together with rescuers and a police officer, conducted the first lesson, focusing on the importance of behavior under martial law.

Such classes create an opportunity to better learn the appropriate behavior in extreme situations and expand knowledge about the work of rescuers, law enforcement officers, medics and soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

