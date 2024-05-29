Russia's strike on the "Epicenter" in Kharkiv: number of injured reached 54, search operation continues

In Kharkiv, after the Russian strike on the Epicenter construction hypermarket, a search operation continues, while it is known about 19 dead and 54 injured as a result of the enemy attack, Oleg Sinegubov, chairman of the Kharkiv RMA, said on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Terrorist Russian shelling of a hypermarket. 19 people were killed. suffered 54. We will not forgive. Eternal memory to the dead. Condolences to your family and friends - Sinegubov wrote in Telegram.

According to him, the search operation continues.

Enemy attack on Kharkiv's Epicenter: 19 dead already