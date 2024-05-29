Russia's strike on the "Epicenter" in Kharkiv: number of injured reached 54, search operation continues
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the shelling of the Epicenter hypermarket in Kharkiv by Russian troops, 19 people were killed, 54 were injured, and the search operation continues.
In Kharkiv, after the Russian strike on the Epicenter construction hypermarket, a search operation continues, while it is known about 19 dead and 54 injured as a result of the enemy attack, Oleg Sinegubov, chairman of the Kharkiv RMA, said on Wednesday, UNN writes.
Terrorist Russian shelling of a hypermarket. 19 people were killed. suffered 54. We will not forgive. Eternal memory to the dead. Condolences to your family and friends
According to him, the search operation continues.
