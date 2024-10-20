Russia's strike on Kryvyi Rih: the condition of the victims has become known

$41.320.06
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

Russia's strike on Kryvyi Rih: the condition of the victims has become known

8 people are in hospital. The condition of the victims is assessed as moderate, one person underwent surgery.

Russia's strike on Kryvyi Rih: the condition of the victims has become known

As a result of the nighttime strike on Kryvyi Rih, 17 people were injured, 8 of whom are hospitalized. Their condition is assessed as moderate, and one person underwent surgery. The head of the Kryvyi Rih district administration, Yevhen Sytnychenko, said this during a telethon, according to a UNN correspondent.

Details

"Last night, the Russian-backed militants attacked the territory of our district, namely the city of Kryvyi Rih, with two ballistic missiles. Everyone is alive, but there are casualties - 17 people were injured, 8 of whom are in hospital. One employee of the State Emergency Service was lightly injured during the second strike. Now people are in the hospital and one person has been operated on. Their condition is considered to be of moderate severity. All necessary assistance is being provided. The rescue and search operation of the State Emergency Service was completed at 2 a.m.," said Sytnichenko.

He noted that headquarters have been deployed at the site of the strikes to provide the necessary assistance for the rapid restoration of destroyed apartments and houses.

"It was mostly broken windows and damaged roofs. We are also going door-to-door, collecting applications. So far, 50 applications have been received by the local authorities for assistance from local governments. Psychologists are also working at the scene to help people, because their emotional state is also important for people. So the situation is under control," added Sytnichenko.

According to him, people were not left homeless, and they did not ask the authorities to resettle them.

"If there is a need, we have the ability to relocate people to temporary accommodation and provide such an opportunity. We have not received any requests on this issue," Sytnichenko summarized.

Recall

As a result of hostile attacks in Kryvyi Rih , 17 people were injured, 14 of whom needed medical assistance. Eight people are currently in hospital, all with moderate injuries.

