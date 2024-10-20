Russia's strike on Kryvyi Rih: the condition of the victims has become known
8 people are in hospital. The condition of the victims is assessed as moderate, one person underwent surgery.
As a result of the nighttime strike on Kryvyi Rih, 17 people were injured, 8 of whom are hospitalized. Their condition is assessed as moderate, and one person underwent surgery. The head of the Kryvyi Rih district administration, Yevhen Sytnychenko, said this during a telethon, according to a UNN correspondent.
"Last night, the Russian-backed militants attacked the territory of our district, namely the city of Kryvyi Rih, with two ballistic missiles. Everyone is alive, but there are casualties - 17 people were injured, 8 of whom are in hospital. One employee of the State Emergency Service was lightly injured during the second strike. Now people are in the hospital and one person has been operated on. Their condition is considered to be of moderate severity. All necessary assistance is being provided. The rescue and search operation of the State Emergency Service was completed at 2 a.m.," said Sytnichenko.
He noted that headquarters have been deployed at the site of the strikes to provide the necessary assistance for the rapid restoration of destroyed apartments and houses.
"It was mostly broken windows and damaged roofs. We are also going door-to-door, collecting applications. So far, 50 applications have been received by the local authorities for assistance from local governments. Psychologists are also working at the scene to help people, because their emotional state is also important for people. So the situation is under control," added Sytnichenko.
According to him, people were not left homeless, and they did not ask the authorities to resettle them.
"If there is a need, we have the ability to relocate people to temporary accommodation and provide such an opportunity. We have not received any requests on this issue," Sytnichenko summarized.
