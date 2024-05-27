Russia's strike on a hypermarket in Kharkiv: the number of dead and injured has increased

According to updated data , Russian air strikes on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv killed 17 people, 13 of whom were identified. Also, 48 people were injured. Five people remain missing. This was reported on Monday by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports .

"As of now, the death toll has risen to 17. 13 victims have been identified, including 10 employees of the hypermarket and three visitors," the prosecutor's office said.

It is also reported that 48 people were injured as a result of the Russian strike on the hypermarket. Five people remain missing.

Earlier, we reported 16 victims of the Russian attack on a hypermarket in Kharkiv. Today is a day of mourning in the city .