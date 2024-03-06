Russia's night attack on Sumy: 13 high-rise buildings damaged, a child among the victims

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 21329 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 73139 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 51622 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 231426 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 204326 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 181186 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 224413 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250040 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155900 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371811 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 184910 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 69658 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 89597 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 53707 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 46128 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 23885 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 73139 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 231426 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 186155 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 204326 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 14228 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 22881 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 23258 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 47003 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 54574 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Russia's night attack on Sumy: 13 high-rise buildings damaged, a child among the victims

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33085 views

Russian drones attacked Sumy at night, damaging 13 high-rise buildings and about 40 cars, and wounding four people, including a child.

Russia's night attack on Sumy: 13 high-rise buildings damaged, a child among the victims

Russian troops attacked Sumy at night with four Shahed drones. The attack damaged 13 high-rise buildings and about 40 cars. Four people were injured, including one child. This was reported on Radio Liberty by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Artyukh, UNN reports.

Around one o'clock in the morning, four "shaheds" attacked the city of Sumy. On the approach to the city, these 4 "Shaheds" were shot down by our air defense systems. One "Shahed" was shot down on the approach to the city, three entered the airspace over the city of Sumy and were hit. Thank God for our air defense forces, which changed course and these "shaheds" hit almost all the neighborhoods, and we have no casualties today. But a lot of infrastructure was damaged. Four people were injured with varying degrees of severity, mostly light injuries, and one child

- Artyukh said.

He added that 13 high-rise buildings were damaged, with about 500 windows shattered by the blast wave. About 40 cars were also damaged.

"The consequences are that today we have 12 brigades working. They were deployed at night. There are two heating points. The SES acted professionally," he said.

"One 'shahed' targeted a hospital with about 400 patients, including 50 who were limited in movement. All assistance was provided by the relevant services. Today we are liquidating the consequences," noted Artyukh.

He also said that the Russians shell the border of Sumy region with various types of drones every day.

Rescuers in Sumy worked all night to extinguish fires and provide assistance to people after enemy drones struck residential areas of the city.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Sums
