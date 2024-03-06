Russia's night attack on Sumy: 13 high-rise buildings damaged, a child among the victims

Russian troops attacked Sumy at night with four Shahed drones. The attack damaged 13 high-rise buildings and about 40 cars. Four people were injured, including one child. This was reported on Radio Liberty by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Artyukh, UNN reports.

Around one o'clock in the morning, four "shaheds" attacked the city of Sumy. On the approach to the city, these 4 "Shaheds" were shot down by our air defense systems. One "Shahed" was shot down on the approach to the city, three entered the airspace over the city of Sumy and were hit. Thank God for our air defense forces, which changed course and these "shaheds" hit almost all the neighborhoods, and we have no casualties today. But a lot of infrastructure was damaged. Four people were injured with varying degrees of severity, mostly light injuries, and one child - Artyukh said.

He added that 13 high-rise buildings were damaged, with about 500 windows shattered by the blast wave. About 40 cars were also damaged.

"The consequences are that today we have 12 brigades working. They were deployed at night. There are two heating points. The SES acted professionally," he said.

"One 'shahed' targeted a hospital with about 400 patients, including 50 who were limited in movement. All assistance was provided by the relevant services. Today we are liquidating the consequences," noted Artyukh.

He also said that the Russians shell the border of Sumy region with various types of drones every day.

Rescuers in Sumy worked all night to extinguish fires and provide assistance to people after enemy drones struck residential areas of the city.