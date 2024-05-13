Russia's new defense minister makes his first public comment after being appointed by Putin

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 80627 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107239 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150104 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154151 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250401 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174158 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165417 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148336 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225938 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113060 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 35606 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 45263 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39301 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63610 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57635 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250401 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225938 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211995 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237737 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224543 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 80652 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57646 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63624 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112919 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113820 views
Russia's new defense minister makes his first public comment after being appointed by Putin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18618 views

In his first public comment, Russia's new defense minister, Andrei Belousov, said that Russian soldiers need better access to housing, hospitals and social benefits.

Newly appointed Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, in his first  public comment in office, said that Russian soldiers need better access to housing, hospitals and social benefits. He said this on Monday, speaking to the defense and security committee of the upper house of the Federation Council, Reuters reports citing rosSmi, UNN writes. 

Details 

The Russian media quoted Belousov as saying that there is too much bureaucracy surrounding the payment of benefits to military personnel. There are also problems with housing and medical care.

"I believe it is lawlessness when participants of the 'special military operation' (war - ed.) who return on leave are chased from civilian medical facilities to hospitals that are often simply overcrowded. This issue must be resolved," Belousov said.

Reuters notes that Belousov's remarks, who has no military training, appear to be intended to demonstrate to the military that he understands their problems and will work to improve their conditions.

Recall 

Putin has proposed appointing andrey belousov as the new defense minister to replace sergei shoigu.

shoigu was appointed secretary of the russian security council. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
reutersReuters

