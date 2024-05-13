Russia's new defense minister makes his first public comment after being appointed by Putin

Newly appointed Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, in his first public comment in office, said that Russian soldiers need better access to housing, hospitals and social benefits. He said this on Monday, speaking to the defense and security committee of the upper house of the Federation Council, Reuters reports citing rosSmi, UNN writes.

The Russian media quoted Belousov as saying that there is too much bureaucracy surrounding the payment of benefits to military personnel. There are also problems with housing and medical care.

"I believe it is lawlessness when participants of the 'special military operation' (war - ed.) who return on leave are chased from civilian medical facilities to hospitals that are often simply overcrowded. This issue must be resolved," Belousov said.

Reuters notes that Belousov's remarks, who has no military training, appear to be intended to demonstrate to the military that he understands their problems and will work to improve their conditions.

Putin has proposed appointing andrey belousov as the new defense minister to replace sergei shoigu.

shoigu was appointed secretary of the russian security council.