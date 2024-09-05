Russia's missile strike on Poltava: 38 people are in serious condition in medical institutions, 27 are in intensive care

As a result of the Russian missile attack on Poltava , 38 people are in serious condition in medical institutions, 27 are in intensive care. This was reported by the head of the Poltava RMA Philip Pronin, UNN reports.

Currently, 38 people are in serious condition in medical institutions, 27 are in intensive care. Another 110 are being treated on an outpatient basis - Pronin said.

Zelensky on the attack on the Poltava Military Institute of Communications: a calculated attack by Russia

As reported by UNN, rescue operations at the site of the rocket attack in Poltava have been completed. 55 people were killed and 328 injured.

Tragedy in Poltava: Occupants attacked a military educational institution, the Land Forces Command is investigating and strengthening security measures