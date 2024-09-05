Zelensky on the attack on the Poltava Military Institute of Communications: a calculated attack by Russia

The missile attack on the Poltava Military Institute of Communications was calculated by Russia. The missile flew for about 3 minutes. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with NBC News, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"Another tragedy in Ukraine. It was a missile strike, a calculated strike. The missile flew for about 3 minutes, so people did not have time to go down to the bomb shelter. It is believed that many of them were injured or killed at the moment of their descent into the bomb shelter," Zelensky said.

Addendum

At least 55 people are known to have been killed and 328 injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Poltava Military Institute of Communications.

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine in Poltava region, Kostyantyn Semeniuk , saidthat law enforcement is considering both the adjusted and possible reconnaissance drone versions of the attack on the territory of the educational institution.