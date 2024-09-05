ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
March 1, 12:46 AM • 78643 views
March 1, 01:45 AM • 50376 views
March 1, 02:54 AM • 60543 views
March 1, 03:40 AM • 89660 views
March 1, 04:00 AM • 68081 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 201255 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199760 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188334 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 215044 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 203071 views
08:56 AM • 21223 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 150575 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 149781 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 153820 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 144726 views
Zelensky on the attack on the Poltava Military Institute of Communications: a calculated attack by Russia

Zelensky on the attack on the Poltava Military Institute of Communications: a calculated attack by Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16682 views

President Zelenskiy says the missile attack on the military institute in Poltava was a premeditated attack. The attack killed at least 55 people and injured 328.

The missile attack on the Poltava Military Institute of Communications was calculated by Russia. The missile flew for about 3 minutes. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with NBC News, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"Another tragedy in Ukraine. It was a missile strike, a calculated strike. The missile flew for about 3 minutes, so people did not have time to go down to the bomb shelter. It is believed that many of them were injured or killed at the moment of their descent into the bomb shelter," Zelensky said.

Addendum

At least 55 people are known to have been killed and 328 injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Poltava Military Institute of Communications.

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine in Poltava region, Kostyantyn Semeniuk , saidthat law enforcement  is considering both the adjusted and possible reconnaissance drone versions of the attack on the territory of the educational institution.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

