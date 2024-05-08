Russia's missile strike on critical infrastructure in Vinnytsia region caused a large fire: rescuers show how to eliminate the consequences

A Russian missile strike on a critical infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia region caused a large-scale fire, but there were no casualties. 63 rescuers and 18 vehicles were involved in the firefighting, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, showing the elimination of the consequences of the enemy attack, UNN writes.

In the morning, on May 8, the enemy launched a missile attack on a critical infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia region. The hit caused a large-scale fire. Fortunately, no workers or civilians were injured - the State Emergency Service said on social media.

It is reported that 63 personnel and 18 pieces of equipment are involved in the firefighting from the State Emergency Service.

Critical infrastructure facilities hit in Vinnytsia region