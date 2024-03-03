Russia's FSB recruits Ukrainians traveling to Transnistria - Resistance

Citizens of Ukraine who illegally crossed the border with the Transnistrian Moldovan Republic are being recruited by representatives of the Russian Federal Security Service. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that they are trying to extract information about military facilities and the arrangement of the Ukrainian border with unrecognized Transnistria.

They are also persuaded to work as freelancers and informants on a permanent basis, otherwise they are threatened with being returned to Ukraine.

Such hostile actions once again demonstrate that the Transnistrian Moldovan Republic is deprived of subjectivity and is in fact a territory occupied by the Russian Armed Forces, so we urge Ukrainians not to visit the "republic" regardless of the legality of the way to get there , the statement said.

