Russia's FSB recruits Ukrainians traveling to Transnistria - Resistance

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 21276 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 72893 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 51499 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 231143 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 204117 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 181124 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 224370 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 250024 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155883 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371809 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+20°
3m/s
38%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 184910 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 69658 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 89597 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 53707 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 46128 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 23740 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 72812 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 231043 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 185870 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 204052 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 14173 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 22842 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 23227 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 46822 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 54400 views
Russia's FSB recruits Ukrainians traveling to Transnistria - Resistance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108545 views

The Russian FSB recruits Ukrainians who travel illegally to Transnistria, extracting information about Ukrainian military facilities and border measures from them, and convincing them to work as informants, threatening to return them to Ukraine otherwise.

Russia's FSB recruits Ukrainians traveling to Transnistria - Resistance

Citizens of Ukraine who illegally crossed the border with the Transnistrian Moldovan Republic are being recruited by representatives of the Russian Federal Security Service. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that they are trying to extract information about military facilities and the arrangement of the Ukrainian border with unrecognized Transnistria.

They are also persuaded to work as freelancers and informants on a permanent basis, otherwise they are threatened with being returned to Ukraine.

Such hostile actions once again demonstrate that the Transnistrian Moldovan Republic is deprived of subjectivity and is in fact a territory occupied by the Russian Armed Forces, so we urge Ukrainians not to visit the "republic" regardless of the legality of the way to get there

 , the statement said.

russia cannot be a peacemaker: the foreign ministry responds to the appeal of unrecognized transnistria to russia28.02.24, 22:40 • 30942 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
Transnistria
Ukraine
