Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia: 21 people sought medical care, a 12-year-old child among the wounded

A 12-year-old child was wounded in the Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia, and 21 people sought medical assistance. One man died at the scene of the attack. This was announced on Tuesday by the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov on Telegram, UNN reports.

A twelve-year-old child was wounded in the shelling. Twenty-one people sought medical assistance. One man died at the scene of the attack. These are the preliminary consequences of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia - Fedorov wrote.

According to him, the debris is being cleared and the consequences of the strikes are being eliminated.

Russia's strikes in Zaporizhzhia: one dead and damage to infrastructure