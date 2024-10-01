Russia's strikes in Zaporizhzhia: one dead and damage to infrastructure

In Zaporizhzhia, a series of hostile strikes killed one person and wounded five others. Infrastructure facilities were hit . This was reported on Tuesday by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Russians have preliminarily struck 6 times in Zaporizhzhia: there are wounded