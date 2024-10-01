Russia's strikes in Zaporizhzhia: one dead and damage to infrastructure
Kyiv • UNN
In Zaporizhzhia, a series of hostile strikes killed one person and wounded five others. Infrastructure facilities were hit . This was reported on Tuesday by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.
One person was killed and five wounded as a result of hostile shelling of Zaporizhzhia. Multistory buildings and private houses were damaged. There are hits to infrastructure facilities
