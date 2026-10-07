Russia's attack on Kyiv on October 7 caused destruction in three districts of the capital

On Wednesday, October 7, debris caused a fire in a five-story residential building in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district. The Kyiv City Military Administration reports, according to UNN.

Details

The administration later reported that a private residential building caught fire as a result of falling debris.

Also, at another address, debris fell in an open area. One person was injured - the statement said.

But it later became known that the information about a fire at a private residential building in the Solomianskyi district had not been confirmed. At the same time, the administration stated that debris had fallen in an open area in the Dniprovskyi district.

It is also reported that, in the Sviatoshynskyi district, debris fell onto the roof of a four-story administrative building.

Later, the number of injured people rose to two. They are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

We remind you

During the night of October 7, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles. Two people were killed in the shelling, and the consequences of the strikes were recorded in four districts of the capital.