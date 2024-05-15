Russia's attack on Kherson: 17 wounded reported

As a result of Russian airstrikes on Kherson on May 15, 17 people, including a child, were wounded, the Kherson regional prosecutor's office reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

According to the updated data as of 16:45, 17 people were wounded in the shelling, 15 of them were hospitalized - the prosecutor's office said on social media.

According to the investigation, on May 15, around 14:50, the Russian army carried out air strikes in Kherson. Among the victims is a minor child.

The number of victims of the Russian strike on Kherson has increased: a teenager and an elderly woman are among the injured

Multi-storey and private residential buildings, educational and medical institutions, and other civilian infrastructure were also damaged.