Over the past day, on May 9, Russian invaders wounded one resident of the Donetsk region. This was announced in Telegram by the head of the Donetsk regional state administration Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN.

Details

On June 1, Russians killed one resident of the Donetsk region — in Ptichy. Another 8 people in the region were injured during the day. the message says.

As the head of RSA emphasized, the total number of victims of Russians in the Donetsk region is presented without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.

