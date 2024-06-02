Russians wounded one resident of Donetsk region in a day – Filashkin

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 29694 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 97294 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142967 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 147743 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 242889 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172618 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164190 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148133 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221580 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112993 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 51670 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 71196 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109305 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 43329 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 77082 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 242889 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221580 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208001 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233951 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220991 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 29594 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 22194 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 27845 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109296 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112276 views
Russians wounded one resident of Donetsk region in a day – Filashkin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 58590 views

On May 9, Russian invaders wounded one resident of the Donetsk region, chairman of the Donetsk regional state administration Vadim Filashkin said.

Over the past day, on May 9, Russian invaders wounded one resident of the Donetsk region. This was announced in Telegram by the head of the Donetsk regional state administration Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN.

Details

On June 1, Russians killed one resident of the Donetsk region — in Ptichy. Another 8 people in the region were injured during the day.

the message says.

As the head of RSA emphasized, the total number of victims of Russians in the Donetsk region is presented without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Image

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
volnovakhaVolnovakha
telegramTelegram
mariupolMariupol

