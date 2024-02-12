Russians want to involve conscripts in combat operations in Ukraine - National Resistance Center

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 100017 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 125629 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 127858 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 169479 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168102 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 273224 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177545 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166965 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148693 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 242344 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Russians want to involve conscripts in combat operations in Ukraine - National Resistance Center

Russians want to involve conscripts in combat operations in Ukraine - National Resistance Center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21167 views

The Russians plan to involve conscripts in combat operations in Ukraine by entrusting the FSB with the selection of recruits and introducing financial incentives for performing dangerous tasks, the National Resistance Center reports.

Russians want to involve conscripts in combat operations in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. For this purpose, it is planned to introduce a new system of financial surcharges, and the Russian Federal Security Service will oversee the selection of conscripts, according to the Center for National Resistance, UNN.

The Russians intend to involve conscripts in combat operations in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. In particular, it is noted that regional departments of the FSB should select conscripts in military commissariats according to their own criteria so that they join the special service instead of the Russian armed forces 

- reports the CNS, citing its own sources.

It is noted that a new system of financial surcharges is likely to be introduced for conscripts, which provides for parachuting from an aircraft in accordance with the program (plan) of operational and combat training, as well as during operational and combat activities.

Recall

Russian occupation forces open centers for training drone operators in temporarily occupied cities of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

