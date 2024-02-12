Russians want to involve conscripts in combat operations in Ukraine - National Resistance Center

Russians want to involve conscripts in combat operations in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. For this purpose, it is planned to introduce a new system of financial surcharges, and the Russian Federal Security Service will oversee the selection of conscripts, according to the Center for National Resistance, UNN.

The Russians intend to involve conscripts in combat operations in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. In particular, it is noted that regional departments of the FSB should select conscripts in military commissariats according to their own criteria so that they join the special service instead of the Russian armed forces - reports the CNS, citing its own sources.

It is noted that a new system of financial surcharges is likely to be introduced for conscripts, which provides for parachuting from an aircraft in accordance with the program (plan) of operational and combat training, as well as during operational and combat activities.

Recall

Russian occupation forces open centers for training drone operators in temporarily occupied cities of Ukraine.