Russians attacked civilians from a drone in Novodmytrivka in Kherson region, there are wounded

In the Kherson region, the Russian military attacked civilians from a drone in Novodmytrivka, the Kherson RMA reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Two men, aged 28 and 50, were injured due to the dropping of explosives from a drone. they received concussions, explosive and traumatic brain injuries, also shrapnel wounds to their limbs," the RMA reported in Telegram.

Doctors of "ekstrenka", as indicated, provided assistance to the victims on the spot, they refused to be hospitalized.

